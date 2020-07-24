Camp Maranatha hosts virtual summer camp

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- Summer camps across the Tennessee Valley have stopped in-person programs and switched to virtual platforms.

Camp Maranatha in Scottsboro is no different.

What would typically be happening in person, like wake up dances, also known as energizers, and craft activities like making friendship bracelets are now only being done online.

Board members canceled in-person summer camp in March 2020 but knew it would be tough for parents to keep their children entertained all summer.

“We wanted to make sure that the kids had a way to stay connected with a camp that means a lot to them,” said Camp Maranatha board member Gerrit Burke.

Camp Maranatha virtual camp is free and easy to use.

“We decided pretty early on that for Camp Maranatha what was going to be best was to do prerecorded videos that then parents could watch with their children and then be able to post them in a way that kids could go back and watch those videos again, and again and again,” explained Burke.

So far, Burke said it has been a success by engaging camp-aged children, their parents, and even Camp Maranatha alumni.

“Out goal when we first started planning was if we can make summer easier for one kid, then we’ve done our mission. We had almost 50,000 impressions of these videos from over the whole summer,” said Burke

Now that their eight-week program is over, they are looking toward the future.

“What kinds of options we can do for small groups that want to have retreats that are stir crazy and they want to get outside somewhere and be able to have socially distanced retreats.,” said Burke.

Burke said even though the virtual camp is now officially over, there will be a few more video surprises uploaded here.