Here is a dose of cuteness for you. Meet Twiga, the newest member of the Santa Barbara Zoo in California!

The baby giraffe was born Friday to first-time mom Adia and eighth-time father Michael, weighs just over 125 pounds and is six feet tall!

He will eventually grow up to 19 feet and weigh over 4,000 pounds by the time he is an adult.