California mother questioned in suspicious deaths of 3 young children, police say

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — Three young children were found dead Monday afternoon in a home in California, and their mother has been detained for questioning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help.

The children were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful, according to investigators. It is unclear how they died, but their 28-year-old mother was taken into custody for questioning and is being considered a person of interest, Lt. Chuck Calderaro said.

Calderaro said there were no signs of trauma to the children, and it will be up to coroner’s officials to determine their causes of death. Authorities are investigating the deaths as suspicious.

Other family members live in the home, but the children’s father was not home at the time, the lieutenant said. Authorities are looking for him to notify him of the deaths, Calderaro added.

Calderaro said there was no indication of prior calls for service or suspected abuse at the home.

Neighbors told KTLA the family had a party at the home the day before, and everything seemed fine.

Homicide detectives responded to the area to investigate, conduct interviews and gather evidence. Aerial video from KTLA’s Sky5 showed sheriff’s vehicles blocking a street near the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.