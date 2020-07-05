California medical workers getting rest and recreation at horse ranch

Frontline medical workers in California are getting some well-deserved R&R – with some four-legged friends.

Ivey Ranch Park held a free Horse Happy Hour for medical workers and first responders as a way to give back to them for everything they’ve done during these difficult times.

They took groups of 12 to 16 around the ranch to allow them to interact with the different horses.

For one medical worker, he said seeing his daughter’s reaction was a gift all of it’s own.

That was the second Horse Happy Hour that the facility held for frontline workers. Ivey Ranch says another one is lined up for early August.