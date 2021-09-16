California man charged with attempted murder in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A California man is facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man outside a liquor store and fired a single round into a vehicle as he escaped the area, police said Thursday.

Mack Woodfox III, of Oakland, Cal., was involved in an argument at about 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Beachside Liquors on Front Beach Road. During the argument, he got a pistol from his vehicle, broke the first victim’s windshield, and then attacked a second victim by pistol-whipping him, Panama City Beach police wrote in a news release.

Woodfox then tried to drive away and pulled out in front of another vehicle. Woodfox responded by firing a shot at that vehicle, police wrote. The bullet lodged in the driver’s seat headrest and one of the people inside the vehicle had minor injuries. Thankfully, even though six people were in the vehicle no one was killed.

Woodfox left the area but was found about a half-hour later when officers responded to Pier Park in response to six vehicle burglaries. Woodfox was arrested and officers noted that he was in possession of burglary tools.

He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault, and other guns and weapons charges including felon in possession of a firearm.