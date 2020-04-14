California man builds picnic tables – for squirrels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many of you, your normal routines are flipped. Now, we spend more time at home than anywhere else, and you might be running out of things to do. But one man in California found a unique trade to keep him busy.

He's building squirrel picnic tables. Juan Najera began using scrap wood to make miniature wooden tables - just for squirrels. He posted the idea in the app Nextdoor, and people were going "nuts" for it. Juan says neighbors have gotten creative with the tables - and he's glad they're helping people feel "chipper."

"I have two favorites: One is there is a squirrel and there is a turkey right next to it, and another came in where they painted it, and they did a checker design on top of it."

Juan says he's already handed out 75 of the tables and at last report, had 43 on a waiting list.