Check out this birthday celebration in southern California – a very special belated birthday for 29-year-old Josue Martinez.

Friends and loved ones drove-by his home in Westchester Saturday.

Martinez actually turned 29 at the hospital under an induced coma. He was also on a respirator due to complications from coronavirus.

Martinez thinks he contracted the virus back in April while working at CVS. He’s now been home for about two months and is still recovering.