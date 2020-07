“Picture it, Sicily, 2020…”

Well, it’s not in Sicily, or even Miami – the home where the Golden Girls filmed their show is in Brentwood, California.

Actually, the exteriors were filmed for the first few seasons. Then, when the show became a mega-hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot in Hollywood.

The real home will cost you $3 million.

The original owner says he got a modest fee from the show’s producer and added he and his wife weren’t big fans of the show.