Calhoun’s Career Services begin ‘Major Decision’ workshops

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College Career Services team offers career assessment workshops to the community through “Major Decision” workshop events.

Workshops begin July 20 and run through July 29 in Madison, Morgan, Lawrence, and Limestone Counties. The events are free and open to the public

Many people who visit the Career Services office struggle to answer the basic questions such as, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” and ask, “I want to change careers, but which industry is the best fit for my personality?” according to Kelli Morris, Career Services Director.

“This is where my team comes to the rescue as we work diligently to help individuals not only answer those probing questions but also assist them with enrolling into Calhoun to choose a major that will provide them with training to ultimately help them enter into a career field that they enjoy,” Morris said in a press release.

The sessions include topics such as self-awareness and career exploration, and how to gain valuable work experience.

Upon completion of the workshop, the Career Services representatives will provide each attendee with the resources to develop a personalized action plan that will help get them started and keep them on track.

Workshop Schedule

July 20 at 1 p.m. | Turner-Surles Community Center – 702 Sycamore Street NW, Decatur (Morgan County)

July 21 at 1 p.m. | Athens Public Library – 603 S. Jefferson Street, Athens (Limestone County)

July 22 at 2 p.m. | Moulton Rec Center – 13550 Court Street, Moulton (Lawrence County)

July 26 at 2 p.m. | The Hogan Family Madison YMCA – 130 Park Square Lane, Madison (Madison County)

July 27 at 4 p.m. | Athens Rec Center – 270 U.S. Highway 31 North, Athens (Limestone County

July 28 at 5 p.m. | Charlie Walker Community Center – 196 Schooner Trail, Toney (Madison County)

July 29 at 2 p.m. | Sparkman Civic Center – 1102 Madison Street SW, Hartselle (Morgan County)

Career Services also offer numerous workshops during the school year including career fairs, employer information sessions, and other events. For a list of upcoming events visit their website here.

If you aren’t able to attend one of the scheduled workshops, schedule a virtual appointment with one of the College’s career advisors on their website here.