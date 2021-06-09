Calhoun to offer nation’s first-ever SET program

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College has been approved to launch the nation’s first ever Systems Engineering Technology (SET) program.

Through the college’s Business and Computer Information Systems (CIS) Department, the program will provide graduates with an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree and short-term certificate. Both programs will focus on exposure to industries with a need for systems engineers and internship opportunities that provide hands-on experience, while providing individuals with computer programming and database skills.

SET is set to be the anchor of the growing field of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), a program utilized by NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.

“It’s imperative, on both economic and national security grounds, that we identify and achieve efficiency gains in our engineering and product development processors,” said Dr. James Payne, Calhoun’s Dean of Business and CIS. “People looking to start a technical career in the Huntsville area will find this program to be a promising addition to the opportunities Calhoun already offers.”

The program is now accepting its first group of students. To register, visit www.calhoun.edu/SET.