Calhoun to host first annual cybersecurity camp for high school students

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College will soon host its first cybersecurity camp for high school students.

Presented by the college’s Business & Computer Information Systems (CIS) Division, the camps will be held from Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23 and again from Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30. Camps will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day in the Decatur campus’ Noble Russell Hall.

An awards ceremony will be held on both Fridays at 1 p.m. for each camp.

The camps are open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors from high schoolers in Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties.

“Many of our local teenagers are unaware of the potential they have to be successful in cybersecurity and other STEM fields,” said Dr. James Payne, Calhoun’s Dean of Business and CIS. “Our goal is to show them the opportunities that exist in the cybersecurity profession and help them realize that, yes, they really can pursue those careers.”

This year’s theme is “Beating the Bad Guys,” and features material from the Air Force Association’s (AFA) nationally-recognized curriculum.

To learn more about the camp, visit www.calhoun.edu/cybercamp.