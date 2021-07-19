Calhoun to distribute nearly $8 million to students from stimulus funding

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College plans to have distributed an estimated $7.8 million to students enrolled in credit hour courses this fall.

Students will receive a payment if they enroll and attend credit classes for the fall 2021 semester, and qualify under the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

This grant allocation includes high school students taking courses at Calhoun through dual enrollment.

According to a press release, more than 8,000 students may qualify for the payments which plan to be around $750 to $1,500 per student.

“We know there have been hardships and some students may have put education on hold. We’re hoping this stimulus grant will help them get back on track.” Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges said in a press release.

The payments will distribute automatically as the college will use the information provided when students enroll. However, students must respond to the official email they will receive from Calhoun regarding those payments.

For more information explaining the stimulus payments, visit Calhoun’s website here.