Calhoun student group delivers blankets to Huntsville Hospital NICU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun’s Warhawk Student Ambassador Program delivered their collection of blankets from their annual donation drive.

The group put out the call for gently used or new baby blankets at the end of February and the community stepped up to help the families that utilize the NICU at Huntsville Hospital.

“The ambassadors met during our weekly meeting to decide where we could help, and after doing some research, we learned that the NICU ward at Huntsville Hospital needed blankets,” commented Madison Richter, Communications Officer for the Calhoun Student Ambassador Program.

After about a month of donations, they received 341 blankets for Huntsville Hospital.

The Warhawk Student Ambassador’s plan a donation drive to help the community every year.