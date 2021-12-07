Calhoun offers ‘Earn While You Learn’ programs

TANNER, Ala. – Calhoun Community College’s Technologies Division announced they are accepting applications for “Earn While You Learn” opportunities.

Around 60 applicants are selected to participate in the exclusive program each year. They encourage anyone interested to apply before 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2022.

The college has teamed up with several industry partners to provide students with the opportunity through its Alabama FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education), EPIC (Excellence in Process Industrial Controls) and AMP (Alliance for Machining Professionals) programs.

The programs are specifically designed to provide job opportunities for those who are interested in working in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field. Student can sharpen their skills in robotics, pneumatics, hydraulics, motor controls, AC/DC machines, Programmable Logic Controllers and many others, including safety procedures and general education courses.

Students are matched with a sponsor company once accepted into the program and start working during the summer before the fall semester begins.

Calhoun says the wages can be very competitive, with performance-based raises and bonuses available throughout the program.

To learn more about Calhoun’s “Earn While You Learn” program, visit their site here, email Nathan Steele, or call (256) 306-4326.