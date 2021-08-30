Calhoun kicks off free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College officially opens their free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on both their Decatur and Huntsville campuses on Monday.

Anyone 18 years or older can go to either of Calhoun’s campuses and get a free shot of the Moderna vaccine.

A second dose will also be offered for free, 28 days following the first dose.

Here are the dates and times for the vaccination clinics:

Decatur Campus: 6250 US-31, Tanner, AL 35671

· Monday, August 30 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

· Tuesday, August 31 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, September 1 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

· Thursday, September 2 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Huntsville Campus: 102 Wynn Dr. NW Huntsville, AL 35805

· Tuesday, September 7 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

· Wednesday, September 8 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information about the free clinics offered by Calhoun, visit here.

