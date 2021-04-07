Calhoun hosts federal jobs workshop, available to all

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College hosts a free virtual job fair and workshop Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., available for anyone in the community, organizers said.

Calhoun Career Services Director Kelli Morris said the federal jobs workshop is usually one of the department’s key events and will be even more helpful considering its timing this year as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

“We’re just excited to be able to offer support to our student and our community in the employment process,” Morris said. “Navigating that in the past year has been full of ups and downs, and you know, (we are) realizing that those opportunities are still there. They still exist. Things are moving forward.”

The virtual workshop is free for anyone in the community to take part in, not just Calhoun students. Morris says there will also be help available to find and apply to jobs for the least skilled to the highest skilled positions throughout north Alabama.

Click here to get registered