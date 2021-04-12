Calhoun hosts Career Preparedness Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College kicked off its first-ever Career Preparedness Week on Monday.

The weeklong events will be held both on-campus and virtually and is open to Calhoun students, alumni, as well as community members.

The events are free but registration is required.

Attendees will learn how to reinvent their current resume, have an opportunity to receive professional headshot photos, shop free in the Calhoun professional attire closet, as well as attend workshops that will assist with navigating on LinkedIn to network with other professionals.