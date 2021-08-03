Calhoun hosting Amazon career info sessions

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun Community College partnered with Amazon to host a series of free career information sessions for the community.
The company is seeking to fill hourly positions for their new warehouse in Madison. The company is offering $15.50 or more for various positions.
“We are excited to host Amazon on our campuses and expose our students and the community to their many job openings in our area,” Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun Interim President said in a press release.
Attendees will learn about Amazon’s benefits packages, their hiring process, and have the opportunity to ask questions to Amazon representatives during a Q&A session.
Sessions will be held on the following dates and times:
- August 3 – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Huntsville Campus, Sparkman Building – Student Center | 102 Wynn Drive NW
- August 6 – 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. | Decatur Campus, Advanced Technology Center (ATC) | 6250 Highway 31 in North Tanner
- August 12 – 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Decatur Campus, Health Science Building – Room 109 | 6250 Highway 31 in North Tanner
- August 13 – 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. | Alabama Center for the Arts, Performing Arts Building – Recital Hall | 133 2nd Avenue NE in Decatur
Registration is not required and resumes will not be accepted at this event.
If you have any questions, contact Calhoun’s Career Services Team at 256-306-2878.