Calhoun County teachers arrested for having sexual contact with students, selling marijuana

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two teachers for allegedly having sexual contact with students as well as selling marijuana to them inside the school.

According to CCSO, Greggory Lane (left) and Jeremiah Farmer (right) were arrested on Fed. 19 after a student told another teacher that the two were acting inappropriately with students. The principal of the school was then notified and called authorities.

Based on the information from witnesses and statements from the suspects, they were taken into custody. It was found the suspects were also selling marijuana and THC vape pods to students inside and near the school.

Lane has been charged with deviant sexual intercourse with a student and having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. He had a bond set at $22,500. He has a court hearing set for April 29.

Farmer was charged with distribution of obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He is also accused of sending nude photos to a student. He had a bond set at $13,500 and will appear in court on April 27.

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner tells CBS 42 that the school board has accepted both men’s resignations.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.