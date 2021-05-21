Calhoun Community College to offer free plumbing certifications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Friday, the Workforce Solutions department at Calhoun Community College (CWS) announced its first free plumbing certification program.

The department will present the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Plumbing Certification for levels one and two from June 8 to December 21, 2021 on Tuesdays at Calhoun’s Huntsville campus from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Applications must be received by May 28.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a four percent increase in the employment of plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters.

“Plumbers are in high demand, as many of the veterans in that industry retire, many jobs will be left unfilled,” said Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Interim President. “We are excited to offer such a high quality, hands-on program, which not only allows individuals to advance their careers, but they are able to obtain the certifications to do just that for free.”

The program is designed for current plumbing apprentices, according to Houston Blackwood, Director of Calhoun Workforce Solutions. Students are required to be currently employed as a plumber’s apprentice.

“Individuals who possess an NCCER Plumbing Level 1 Certification can perform basic plumbing skills such as plumbing safety, proper tool handling, as well as utilizing plastic, copper, cast iron, and carbon pipes,” Blackwood said. “For those who hold the Level 2 certification, they can do basic installing and DWV pipe testing, install a roof, floor, and area drains, as well as installing fixtures, valves, and water heaters.”

To register for the program, visit www.calhoun.edu/plumbing or contact Jennifer Geiger, project manager for Calhoun Workforce Solutions, at jennifer.geiger@calhoun.edu.