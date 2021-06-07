Calhoun Community College to host welding camp for girls

In this Jan. 24, 2019, photo, Zakiyyah Askia, a plumbing apprentice in a program run by the nonprofit Chicago Women in Trades, welds pipes at a high rise residence under construction in Chicago. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says women still represent only 3.4 percent of the nation’s 8.3 million construction workers, but that’s an improvement over 2.5 percent a decade ago. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College, in partnership with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, will host its annual SWeETy Welding Camp on June 15-17.

The camp’s goal is to train 10 high school-age girls with electrical and welding skills, a trade often dominated by men. The camp begins each day at 7:45 a.m. and goes to 1:30 p.m. in the Advanced Technology Center at Calhoun’s Decatur campus.

“Many young women are interested in welding and technical fields, but don’t have an opportunity to expand their knowledge in that area at school,” said Calhoun Dual Enrollment Director Gwen Baker. “SWeETy camp is ideal for those young ladies, as it helps expand their knowledge in a field that has been seen for many years as non-traditional for women.”

The camp aims at teaching 9th through 12th grade girls the necessary skills to succeed in a high-paying career in high-growth industries, like welding and electrical technology.

To register for SWeETy Camp, visit www.calhoun.com/sweety or contact Gwen Baker at 256-306-2665 or gwendlyn.baker@calhoun.edu.