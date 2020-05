DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College will recognize its scholarship recipients in a drive-thru ceremony.

The ceremony will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20th.

At the Huntsville campus, it will be in front of the math, science and CIS building.

In Decatur, it will be in front of the Chasteen student center.

Over 150 students are involved in the event.