Calhoun Community College students donating baby blankets to Huntsville Hospital and you can help them

DECATUR AND HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is putting out a call on social media asking the community to help one organization’s annual donation drive.

The Warhawks Student Ambassadors are asking for baby blankets this year to donate to Huntsville Hospital.

The Ambassadors knew they wanted to help the hospital in some way amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the ambassadors was actually a patient in the neonatal intensive care unit as a baby and actually, his mother still works there today.

So when it came time to make the final decision on the donation drive, the Warhawks say it was a no-brainer to decide gathering blankets for the NICU was the right choice.

They’re accepting new and gently used blankets.

Organizers say they’re accepting swaddle receiving blankets or any other kind of baby blanket up to about a 40-inch square.

The drive runs through March 15 and donations can be dropped off at all three campuses:

Alabama Center for the Arts Lobby (133 2nd Ave NE, Decatur)

Decatur – Health Sciences and MSA Lobby (6250 US-31, North Tanner)

Huntsville – Sparkman Grand Foyer (102 Wynn Drive)

If you can’t make it to the campus locations, you can reach out to the Warhawk Ambassadors on social media (Facebook, Instagram).