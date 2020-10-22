Calhoun Community College signs co-op agreement with area universities

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College signed an agreement Thursday that school officials said would allow students to transfer to other local universities and stay employed with their co-op employer.

Calhoun signed the agreement with Alabama A&M, Athens State, the University of North Alabama and UAH.

“Calhoun students are currently taking advantage of existing transfer agreements that will allow them to easily transfer their academic credits to their new institution,” Kelli Morris, Calhoun Director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning, said in a news release. “We thought why not create a similar agreement that will allow our students to transfer to a local university of their choice and continue gaining hands-on experience with the co-op company they are training with.”