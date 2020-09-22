Calhoun Community College opens esports studio

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College unveiled its new gaming studio Tuesday.

The new studio is located in Noble Russell, room 115 on the Decatur campus. There also is a studio on the Huntsville campus in room 141 of the Sparkman building.

Calhoun’s studio was finished in May. It features monitors and gaming chairs for the athletes and also adheres to social distancing measures made necessary by COVID-19.

Members of the seven-member esports team were to compete in the new studio Tuesday evening, in games of Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The NJCAA’s regular esports season begins in October.

For students interested in competing and joining Calhoun’s Esports Gaming Team, visit www.calhoun.edu/esports.