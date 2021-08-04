Calhoun Community College offers vaccinations ahead of fall semester

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College announced in a news release free vaccinations, not just for employees of the college, but also for students and the general public.

In the release, they also said masks will be “strongly encouraged” on campus for the fall semester, but required in certain classrooms and other areas of interaction.

The vaccines will be offered on both campuses at the following dates and times:

Decatur Campus:

Monday, August 30 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 2 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m

Huntsville Campus:

Tuesday, September 7 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For all of Calhoun’s fall semester guidelines or COVID-19 preparations, click here.