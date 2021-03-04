Calhoun Community College offers free manufacturing skills program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking to secure a job in the manufacturing field, Calhoun Community College is offering a free training program that will help prepare you for the workforce.

It’s called the STEPS program — ‘Students Taking Effective Pathways to Success’. The program provides hands on training that gives students with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to get hired and succeed in the manufacturing industry.



Students take courses in things like safety procedures, manual dexterity, and equipment trainings.

In addition, the program teaches skills like resume building and interview prep.

You can apply for the free program online.

