Calhoun Community College issuing stimulus relief funds to students

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is offering payments up to $1,500 to help ease the financial burden from the COVID-19 pandemic. Around $7.8 million will be distributed to students enrolled in the upcoming fall semester.

Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges says it’s an opportunity the school has never had before. Thanks to federal Cares Act funding, around 8500 students may qualify for the money.

Dr. Hodges says this is a way that Calhoun can help lift some of the burden that students and their families may be feeling right now.

“The students can use this money for a number of items,” he said. “Anything from childcare to food to health, transportation, books, tuition.”

College students aren’t the only ones eligible for the funds. The grant allocation also includes high school students taking courses at Calhoun through the Dual Enrollment Program.

According to a press release released by Calhoun, students will receive a payment if they enroll and attend credit classes for the Fall 2021 semester, and qualify under the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III) authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

Those who qualify will receive payments ranging from $750 to $1,500.

Dr. Hodges says he hopes the relief funds encourage someone to begin pursuing higher education and better opportunities.

“I’m excited about what we have to offer our community,” said Dr. Hodges. “These individuals that are at home that are not employed currently, we can provide them an opportunity to have a better life, a better career, a better job.”

There is still time to register for the Fall 2021 semester at Calhoun Community College. The first day of classes is Wednesday, August 18.