Calhoun Community College invests in new scholarships for skilled labor jobs

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College has opened $250,000 in new scholarships to address a shortage of skilled labor positions.
The newly-developed Career Development Scholarship will provide funding to students in certain fields designed for direct entry into the workforce. Scholarships will range from $2,000 to $4,940 per student.
“As more skilled workers continue to retire, skilled jobs continue to become open and unfilled due to the lack of qualified individuals available to fill those roles,” said Nicole Yost, Calhoun’s financial aid clerk. “The goal of this new initiative is to not only help fill those industry gaps but to also invest in our students financially.”
“We hope that through this scholarship, students will obtain the hands-on training necessary to jump-start their careers,” Yost continued.
The following divisions were designated for the new scholarships:
- Aerospace technology
- Air conditioning and refrigeration
- Automotive technology
- Business administration
- Child development
- Computer information systems
- Criminal justice
- Dental assisting
- Dental hygiene
- Design drafting
- Electrical technology
- Industrial maintenance
- Machine tool technology
- Medical laboratory technician
- Music technology
- Nursing
- Paramedic
- Physical therapist assistant
- Process technology
- Robotics and mechatronics
- Surgical technology
- Visual communications
- Welding technology
“These scholarships will help pay tuition and fees for students ready to enter the workforce through our career and technical education programs,” said Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges. “We are providing great opportunities for students to receive money to get the education and training needed to be successful.”
The deadline to apply for the Career Development Scholarship is August 10. Learn more here.