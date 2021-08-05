Calhoun Community College invests in new scholarships for skilled labor jobs

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College has opened $250,000 in new scholarships to address a shortage of skilled labor positions.

The newly-developed Career Development Scholarship will provide funding to students in certain fields designed for direct entry into the workforce. Scholarships will range from $2,000 to $4,940 per student.

“As more skilled workers continue to retire, skilled jobs continue to become open and unfilled due to the lack of qualified individuals available to fill those roles,” said Nicole Yost, Calhoun’s financial aid clerk. “The goal of this new initiative is to not only help fill those industry gaps but to also invest in our students financially.”

“We hope that through this scholarship, students will obtain the hands-on training necessary to jump-start their careers,” Yost continued.

The following divisions were designated for the new scholarships:

Aerospace technology

Air conditioning and refrigeration

Automotive technology

Business administration

Child development

Computer information systems

Criminal justice

Dental assisting

Dental hygiene

Design drafting

Electrical technology

Industrial maintenance

Machine tool technology

Medical laboratory technician

Music technology

Nursing

Paramedic

Physical therapist assistant

Process technology

Robotics and mechatronics

Surgical technology

Visual communications

Welding technology

“These scholarships will help pay tuition and fees for students ready to enter the workforce through our career and technical education programs,” said Calhoun Interim President Dr. Jimmy Hodges. “We are providing great opportunities for students to receive money to get the education and training needed to be successful.”

The deadline to apply for the Career Development Scholarship is August 10. Learn more here.