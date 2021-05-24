Calhoun Community College Interim President announces retirement

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College interim President Dr. Joe Burke has announced his retirement after three years leading the institution.

Burke, who previously served as Vice President and Dean of Instruction for 11 years at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville, Ala., retires after 35 years of service with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).

According ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker, Burke’s tenure at the helm of Calhoun Community College was only expected to last a few months.

“We have made tremendous progress during difficult times,” Burke said. “We were consumed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and part of this year as well. We made every effort to keep the college moving forward.”

During Burke’s tenure, Calhoun opened a new nursing simulation lab at the Huntsville campus, a seven-million dollar automotive technology instruction center at Decatur, and opened an e-sports gaming studio. The college also announced plans for a fifteen-million dollar residence hall for the Alabama Center for the Arts.

“These accomplishments over the past three years are to the credit of great faculty and staff who skillfully and compassionately serve our students, directly and indirectly, each day,” Burke added. “Time flies when you’re having fun, as they say. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at Calhoun.”

The college’s statement did not immediately comment on when the search for a new president would begin.