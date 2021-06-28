Calhoun Community College hosts ‘Instant Admission Days’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Calhoun Community College is offering a series of ‘Instant Admission Days’ for those interested in applying to the school.

The Instant Admission Day is an annual event that is held specifically for prospective students who plan to attend Calhoun or who are still considering attending.

While on campus, students and parents can meet with advisors, apply for admission, apply for financial aid by completing a FAFSA, schedule or take placement exams, and register for fall classes.

“Tasks that would normally be completed over weeks, can now be completed in one visit,” Dr. Patricia Wilson, Calhoun Vice President of Student Services, said in a press release.

“We understand individuals work and have very busy lives, so we carve out these days and times to make the application and admission process much more quick and easy,” Wilson said.

Individuals may also receive a campus tour while on campus.

The events will kick off on Wednesday, June 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with this day being dedicated specifically to veterans and their dependents.

The remainder of Instant Admission Days will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays on both campuses. The full schedule is as follows:

Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. : July 14, July 21, August 4, and August 11

:

Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. : July 17 and August 17

:

Individuals who are interested in participating can visit the Chasteen Student Center on the Decatur campus, located at 6250 Hwy. 31 North, Tanner, AL, or in the Grand Foyer of the Sparkman Building on the Huntsville Campus, located at 102 Wynn Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL.

They recommend to bring your photo ID and 2019 tax forms if you would like to determine your financial aid eligibility.

To register for this event, please visit their admissions website here.

If you have additional questions, contact Ashley Robison at 256-306-2634 or email Robinson here.