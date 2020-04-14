Calhoun Community College hosting virtual information sessions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Tuesday, Calhoun Community College will host virtual information sessions for new, returning, prospective and transient students.

Over the next month, the school's recruiting team will present sessions on nine different topics, which include:

Looking for a Career Change?

Ways to Pay for College

5 Simple Steps to Admissions

Online Classes – College on Your Time!

Don’t FEAR the FAFSA

Next Steps for Admitted Students

SENIOR Special for Current High School Seniors

JUNIOR Special for Current High School Juniors

Dual Enrollment Transition Day

Instructors will also cover any questions you have in the session and you can text those questions to the presenter between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Sessions will be hosted over Zoom.

For more information, visit Calhoun's website.