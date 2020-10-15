Calhoun Community College cuts ribbon for new automotive building

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College cut the ribbon Thursday morning on a new $7 million Automotive Technology Building.

The 23,400-square-foot facility, located on Calhoun’s Decatur campus, is expected to create 219 jobs and generate $32 million in private investments, according to school officials.

Calhoun’s two-year program will help students gain entry-level skills needed to enter into the automotive service and repair industry.

(Photo provided by Calhoun Community College)

Calhoun is working to get accreditation from the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation and plans to become a Master Automobile Service Technician accredited program.

The accreditation will include suspension and steering, brakes, engine performance and repair, heating and air conditioning, electrical and electronic systems, transmissions and axles.

More information about Calhoun’s automotive program is available on the school’s website.