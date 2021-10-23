Calhoun Community College announces return of basketball, adds volleyball

DECATUR, Ala. — Big changes are coming for the athletic department at Calhoun Community College.

On Tuesday, the college announced both men’s and women’s basketball will return alongside the addition of volleyball. Coach searches for both sports will begin immediately.

“I believe the expansion of our sports programs will help grow the college and have a positive impact on the lives of our students,” said Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun’s interim president. “We also look forward to providing opportunities for athletes in our area, as we will make a commitment to recruit locally.”

The addition of both sports comes after a survey of students, alumni, employees, and the community at-large to gauge interest.

“The survey confirmed what we thought we already knew, but we wanted to be sure we had the community’s support before moving forward to expand our athletics,” Hodges continued. “I’m excited about where we’re headed.”

Calhoun has already received approval from the Alabama Community College System for the programs.

Pictured (L to R): John Douglas – former Calhoun basketball coach; Paula Armstrong – former Calhoun basketball player and area high school volleyball coach; Dean Myrick – Alabama Community College Conference Commissioner; Dr. Hodges, Calhoun Interim President; Dr. Nancy Keenum – Calhoun Athletics Director; Ronald Grantland – former Calhoun basketball player; Rex Cheatham – Calhoun Foundation Board President; and Venita Perkins – former Calhoun basketball player

“It’s been a long time coming!” said Calhoun Athletic Director Dr. Nancy Keenum. “This is something I’ve advocated for since the college suspended athletics in 2001. We have gradually brought back our programs a little at a time.”

“Now, with the reinstatement of basketball and the addition of volleyball, I think we will present more of a collegiate atmosphere and attract new students to attend Calhoun,” Keenum concluded.

The newly formed Warhawks basketball and volleyball teams will begin competing in fall 2022.