Calhoun Community College and UAH Honors programs announce easier transfer process

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Calhoun Community College says it will be easier for its honors students to become the same at UA-Huntsville, thanks to a new Memorandum of Understanding.

Calhoun Honors Program Director Sara Sayle tells News 19 this essentially eases the process of graduating from more affordable two-year community college courses at Calhoun to UAH, an option that will encourage students to stay closer to home, and thus more likely to pursue a career in north Alabama.

Students also won’t have to worry about the stress of good grades not fully transferring over to earn credits at a four-year school, she says.

“This whole process of clearly identifying the honors courses that they’ve already taken will transfer over,” Sayle says. “It takes a lot of that guesswork out for the student and makes them feel more confident in their decision to move forward in the honors programing.”

Sayle says only a handful of upcoming Calhoun grads are making the jump this semester because the agreement with UAH is new, but expects the program to expand much more once local high schoolers start to enroll and be mentored.