Calhoun College inks first scholarship esports student-athletes

DECATUR, Ala. — Calhoun Community College honored its newest e-athletes Thursday, adding five new scholarships for one of its newer varsity programs esports, or competitive video gaming.

The team now enters its second year as a varsity sport but this is the first of giving players a full ride.

One of the team’s coaches Casey Knighten says adding scholarship money is a milestone moment in their young history, and offers a recruiting advantage over other programs.

“(It’s great) just to be a part of the team and reward them, and to just help build for the future,” Knighten said. “It just means a lot to watch it go from just a thought to build a full-on program.”

The team still has a few scholarship spots open. Click here to find out more.

