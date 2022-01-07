Calhoun brews up new course for beer lovers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Workforce Solutions has launched a new brewing apprentice course for beer enthusiasts, designed specifically for beginner to intermediate-level brewers.

“Look at Huntsville for example, in 2010 there was only one single brewery in town, and within the last few years over 9 craft breweries and 3 craft beer stores have opened in downtown alone,” commented Houston Blackwood, Director of Calhoun Workforce Solutions.

The course will be 12 sessions to provide training to students who want to understand the basics of brewing, fermenting, and packaging beer at the commercial level. It will be a mix of lectures focused on the process and science of brewing and hands-on brewing exercises.

Classes will start on February 15 and run through May 3, 2022, on Tuesdays from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Fractal Brewing Project (3200 Leeman Ferry Road Southwest, Huntsville). The deadline to register is February 1.

“Craft beer has become not only a hobby for many, but its revenue in sales makes a significant impact on the economy,” added Blackwood.

According to the Brewers Association 2019 statistics report, Alabama ranks 24th in per-capita economic beer impact at $858 million with 52 craft breweries in the state.

The cost to participate is $595 plus an additional estimated $80 for supplies.

Calhoun is also offering an Introduction to Homebrewing course to teach students the basics of brewing, fermenting and packaging beer at home. However, that course won’t start until June 2022.

Students must be at least 21 years old to take the course. To learn more and to register, visit Calhoun’s website.