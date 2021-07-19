Calhoun, Athens State join to present musical comedy ‘Something Rotten’

(WHNT) — The theatre programs from Calhoun Community College and Athens State University will join forces this weekend to present the musical comedy “Something Rotten.”

The performances will be held on July 22-24 at 7 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur.

According to Calhoun Theatre Instructor and Musical Choreographer Lauren Cantrell Salerno, this is the first time that the two schools have participated in a joint production.

“Words cannot express how excited and honored I am to have the opportunity to not only serve as the musical director for the show, but also to showcase the amazing vocal talents of our students,” said Granville Oldham, music performance instructor for Calhoun.

“Something Rotten” was created by Grammy-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, alongside screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. The musical follows a pair of wannabe playwrights in the 1590s living in the shadow of “The Bard,” a Renaissance rock star. The pair, who are also brothers, eventually craft the world’s first musical.

To purchase tickets for “Something Rotten,” click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office one hour prior to performances.