Calhoun and Huntsville Hospital partnering to train more nurses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calhoun Community College and Huntsville Hospital are working together to help train people to fill a role in the health care industry that is in high demand across the region, Certified Nursing Assistants.

The five-week accelerated training program will start July 12 and run through August 20. The program will provide students with instructional training and hands-on training with clinicals at the hospital. Once students have finished the program they will be guaranteed a CNA position at a Huntsville Hospital System facility in North Alabama.

“This is a great opportunity for Calhoun to have a direct impact in providing the training and education needed to fill positions in healthcare,” commented Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun Interim President. “We are always excited to partner with Huntsville Hospital. It’s a win-win for both of us. More importantly, it is an even bigger win for the students who will complete the program and get hired,” added Hodges.

Potential students will need to take part in a pre-screening via telephone to determine eligibility. Then there will be an in-person interview with Huntsville Hospital staff at Calhoun’s Huntsville Campus.

The training will be from Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the course will cost $799. Huntsville Hospital will pay $500 upfront to students to help with tuition for the program with bonuses paid after certain employment milestones.

More information and an application can be found on Calhoun’s website. Any questions can be emailed to Diane Peck at diane.peck@calhoun.edu.