Calhoun and Boeing team up for hiring event

Decatur, Ala. – Calhoun Community College and Boeing have teamed up to host a hiring and information session on Wednesday, October 20.

The event will be held in the Advanced Technology Center on Calhoun’s Decatur campus, 6250 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner, AL. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation following at 6:00 p.m.

The event is FREE and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required for those who plan to attend.

Boeing has an urgent need for machinists, mechanical technicians, sheet metal fabricators, electrical technicians, and water jet operators, according to Rachel Reid, Calhoun’s Work-Based Learning Coordinator.

The company wants to fill those positions ASAP.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to dress professionally, ready to meet Boeing representatives conducting on-site one-on-one interviews. Organizers of the event also suggest bringing a resume.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit www.calhoun.edu/boeing.