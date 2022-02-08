BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, officers with the Calera Police Department arrested a man carrying a rifle that had been converted into a handgun.

According to the CPD, two officers noticed a person acting suspiciously in a neighborhood. When approached, the suspect ran and was later found at a local gas station. The suspect, from Chilton County, had a concealed firearm and is a prior convicted felon with two active arrest warrants from separate cities.

“The firearm, while not a thing of beauty, appears to be functional,” the CPD stated in a message posted on their Facebook page. “This used to be someone’s .22 caliber bolt action rifle but has been modified apparently to be concealed.”

CPD commented on the post that over 30 feet of electrical tape had been used in the construction.