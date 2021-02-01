Cadaver dogs search for missing woman at Little River Canyon

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Search and rescue teams spent hours Monday at Little River Canyon National Preserve looking for a woman who’s been missing for just over a month.

The weather was incredibly cold with blistering winds. There was even snow falling off and on in Fort Payne.

While volunteers said those are not ideal conditions for them, it is actually beneficial to the dogs themselves.

“The dogs are taught to find a particular odor, that odor travels on the wind, so having wind is good for us. It also travels in the water, so we like movement of air and movement of water because that helps carry scent,” said North Alabama Search Dogs Association President Darcy Harbough.

Harbough has been working with human remains dogs for 24 years

She and her dog Beckett joined about nine other dogs, some fromSouthEastern Search Dogs to search for Yvonne Covington.

Covington is from Centre, but was visiting family in the Fort Payne area for Christmas when she was last seen.

“We know the vehicle was here when the family reported her missing and she has notcontacted the family since,” said Fort Payne Police Detective Michael Grant.

The cadaver dogs are searching nearby woods and along the river to see if they can find her.

But they are ultimately hoping to find closure for Covington’s family.

“You’ve got a family out there that hasn’t heard from their loved one or has no idea what happened to them for the last month. Try to find some answers for them. It’s sad but there’s a silver lining to it,” said SouthEastern Search Dogs volunteer Coty Collins.

Collins has been volunteering for around two and a half years with his dog Jocko.

It is his first time searching in Little River Canyon National Preserve.

He and other dog handlers told News 19 the terrain of where they are searching is not too bad but there are limitations of where they can go to keep themselves and their dogs safe from the elements.

“Probably three quarters of a mile, byt three quarters of a mile. They’ve got an area where they’re wanting us to stick to,” added Collins.

“It’s 36 degrees or so this morning. It’s dangerous for searchers if they get close to water, if something happened and they went in the water, it would be detrimental, same for dogs,” explained Grant.

Harbough said as is true with any search, the goal is to cover as much ground as possible.

“The more ground you cover, the more you feel that person is not there or is out of range there or is just unrecoverable for whatever reason. We’ve had successes through the years, we’ve had where we didn’t find anybody more than likely because they weren’t there so it really just depends on the circumstance,” said Harbough.

Grant told News 19 he is not sure if Covington left on her own free will and is not in the area at all of if something happened to her and she has died in the woods or water at Little River Canyon, but having the human remain dogs search is another resource they wanted to use to see if they can bring her family closure.

Anyone with information on Covington’s location should contact Fort Payne Police at (256) 845-1414.