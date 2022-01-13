Bystanders react after authorities track down escaped inmate near TN interstate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — It was chaos on South Church Street in Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon as police searched for a missing inmate.

Michael Luckett saw dozens of police cars whiz past his store with sirens blaring and blue lights swirling. He’s the assistant manager at French’s Boots on South Church.

“I probably saw 40 cops fly up and down this street. Sheriff’s helicopter flying over for about 45 minutes. It got really hectic there for a while,” Luckett said.

Eventually, Luckett received a public safety notification on his phone alerting him that police were looking for 24-year-old Christopher Taylor. The inmate was being transported from Benton County to Bradley County when officials say he assaulted the corrections officer in the driver’s seat.

The altercation spilled out of the vehicle and onto the side of I-24 in Rutherford County where Taylor eventually ran from the scene and led law enforcement on a four-hour manhunt that ended behind Caliber Collision.

Thomas Brown works at a nearby business and said their surveillance cameras captured the moment Taylor fled from the interstate and ran toward a wooded area.

“We were like, ‘this guy never left the woods. Like, you guys have to go check the woods.’ They walked around the building and went back there and followed kind of the same trail that the guy did and within about five minutes they found him,” Brown said.

According to a press release from the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office, deputies noticed fresh rust on a sewer cover in the woods. When they opened the lid, they found Taylor in the drain and took him into custody.

“Good for them. He needs to be put away. So seeing them finally get him it was like okay a sigh of relief,” Brown said.

“We never need someone like that on the streets. He belongs where he is,” Luckett said.

Taylor was originally in custody for probation violation for drug charges in Benton County. He now faces additional charges of attempted carjacking, felony theft, aggravated assault and felony escape.