Buttigieg campaign alleges irregularities in Nevada caucuses vote

(CNN) — Pete Buttigieg‘s campaign sent a letter to the Nevada State Democratic Party on Sunday, alleging that there are “material irregularities pertaining to the process of integrating early votes into the in-person precinct caucus results” and asking the party to take three concrete steps to address the purported issues.

The letter asked the state party to “release early vote and in-person vote totals by precinct​,” “correct any outstanding second alignment errors identified by presidential campaigns, including ours” and “explain anomalies in the data.”

Aides for the Nevada State Democratic Party did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Currently our data shows that this is a razor thin margin for second place in Nevada,” said Hari Sevugan, Buttigieg’s deputy campaign manager, about the letter. “And due to irregularities and a number of unresolved questions we have raised with the Nevada Democratic Party, it’s unclear what the final results will be.”