Businesses react differently to mask mandate expiration date

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Businesses across the area had mixed reactions to the governor’s new COVID-19 mandate timeline.

Some business owners celebrated news that masks will no longer be required after April 9.

Others were relieved the mask mandate didn’t expire Thursday.

“I was glad that it will finally be lifted,” said Sherry Lynn, a bartender at Hot Spot Bar & Grill. “People here are ready to get back to normal.”

Hot Spot is among many businesses that will let their mask policy expire with the governor’s mandate.

“People are ready to get back out and start traveling and going to your local bars and socializing and not living in fear all the time,” Lynn said.

Stephanie Kennedy-Mell owns several businesses, including the Church Street Wine Shoppe. She says she’s supportive of the governor’s decision to extend the mask mandate another five weeks.

“She’s taking a really good conservative approach to the entire pandemic from the start,” Kennedy-Mell. “I’ve been really appreciative as a small business owner, what the governor has done and she’s taking into consideration and care of our small businesses.”

Kennedy-Mell says her employees will have to wear masks after April 9 and they’ll evaluate whether or not customers will have to.

At the end of the day, if you’re still uncomfortable with menus, our QR code will be there so you can pull it up on your phone,” Kennedy-Mell said. “If you’re perfectly fine, we’re going to have paper menus. I think common sense is the best word for what you’re going to do.”

Everyone WHNT spoke with for this story say they can’t wait until things get back to normal.