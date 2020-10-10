Business owners still picking up pieces after Hurricane’s Laura and Delta

A truck drive through floodwaters in a neighborhood in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Lake Charles, LA. (WIAT) – Businesses in Lake Charles are picking up debris for the second time in six weeks after Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday evening.

Ribbeck Companies, a construction company in Lake Charles, sustained significant damage to its office’s roof from Hurricane Laura and minor leaking from Delta.

Edward “Buzzy” Ribbeck says he is thankful Delta weakened before hitting the area.

“Last night was bad, but it wasn’t that bad. I just kept thinking It’s a good thing we left for Hurricane Laura,” Ribbeck said.

On Saturday, he went to check on his building, picking up debris.

“If you drive around today, you will see people out in their yards and businesses doing what they have to do,” Ribbeck said.

Ribbeck thinks Laura did more damage to the area than Delta.

“No comparison. My wife and I left for Hurricane Laura. Thank goodness,” Ribbeck said.

Thousands lost power during the storm.

Though it has been a tough few weeks for the coast, Ribbeck thinks the people of Lake Charles will respond.

“I wouldn’t say that we are pretty resiliant, I would say we are extremely resilient,” Ribbeck said.

And they can recover from this together.

“Visit this place in 3 to 6 months, and you are going to see a tremendous difference in what these people here in this community can do,” Ribbeck said.

LATEST POSTS