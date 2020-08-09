Business Owners: How to Collect Unpaid Debts

Smiling mother holding small daughter in her lap while talking on the phone at home.

When you run a small business or work as a freelancer, you depend on your clients for income. So what happens when a client doesn’t respond to payment reminders, or simply refuses to pay? Small business owners have several options at their disposal to collect unpaid funds.

Initial Steps to Collect on Unpaid Invoices and Other Debts

Every situation is unique, and what works in one circumstance may not be effective in another. As you consider your options, keep in mind what you know about your client and use your judgment to decide how to proceed.

Resend your invoices with a polite follow up message. As soon as a payment becomes overdue, send your client a follow up email reminder. Be professional and polite as you let them know their invoice is now past due. Be sure to include the payment due date, remind them of payment methods you accept and clearly outline the late fees included in your payment terms. Automated reminders are a good way to get in touch with a client without making them feel like you’re personally trying to browbeat them into paying. Always include the original invoice in your email for the client to reference.

Getting Outside Help Collecting Debts

If polite calls and reminders don’t work, it’s time to take more serious action.

Consider hiring a collection agency. Depending on how much you are owed and whether or not you are willing to take legal action, hiring a collection agency may be a good option. Collection agencies usually retain a hefty amount of what’s owed you (sometimes 50 percent or more), but they are quite effective at getting the funds, and you will no longer need to be involved in the debt collection process– meaning you can focus your time and energy on clients that do pay their bills on time. However, if you don’t want to give up such a large portion of your hard-earned money, then it’s time to consider taking legal action.

Tips for Before You Take on a New Client or Contract

Research the client before you accept a job. Making sure you get paid starts long before you begin work on a project. Before agreeing to do business with anyone, research the person to find out if they have a reputation for paying on time. If other businesses refuse to work for them, or if freelancers complain they haven’t been paid, it’s best to avoid doing business with the individual in question. You can check out businesses on BBB.org.

