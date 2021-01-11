Business coach shares tips on how to avoid burnout while working from home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 2020 brought a lot of change to our lives, one of them being the transition from working at the office to working from home. Although we’re early into the new year, many people are still working in that same home environment.

Laura Huckabee-Jennings, CEO of Transcend, said the stresses of the pandemic and working from home have caused many to experience burnout.



“As time went on, we just started working more and more, people working late into the evening and they don’t take those breaks for themselves. As an employer, I would really encourage our clients to look at what’s stressing your employees and really making sure that they’re taking care of themselves, ” said Huckabee-Jennings.



Huckabee-Jennings said at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a big focus on healthy work environments, but now many people are simply just overworking and overwhelmed.



She suggested some ways that managers and bosses can address ‘burnout’ within companies.

Acknowledge humanity: Leaders should always acknowledge the humanity of their employees. An example she gave is bosses zooming in and sharing their pets or children and exchanging conversations that are more personal.

Be empathetic: Try to understand what’s going on in their lives. Encourage people to take breaks, walks, and to take care of their physical and mental health.

Be flexible: When it comes to workload, concentrate on the end product and not the hours spent achieving that result. Many people are assisting their children with virtual learning or taking care of loved ones and may have to adjust their hours to get work done.

“Resistance to change and stress around change is totally normal and you can get better at it if you’re thoughtful about how you do it, so I think that building resilience whether that’s physical resilience, emotional resilience, mental resilience this year has really been a key theme,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s going to go away, the pandemic may get better, but I think the pace of change was already quite fast and I think it’s going to continue to be fast as we go forward.”