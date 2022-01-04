Burglar hides from Nashville police in ceiling of pizza shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — On Christmas Eve morning, surveillance cameras captured a man breaking into Boombozz Craft Pizza & Tap House in East Nashville. It was the third break-in at the restaurant in 2021.

General manager James Figueredo says when he arrived at the location on Russell Street around 2 a.m. on December 24, Metro police and K9s were searching inside for the intruder but hadn’t found anyone. That’s when Figueredo noticed a footprint on the kitchen counter and some disheveled ceiling tiles.

“About 30 minutes later, I’ve got 20 SWAT team members out here, some drones, and night vision goggles and all that kind of stuff,” Figueredo said.

After the burglar shattered the glass front door and rummaged through the cash register, he managed to climb through the ceiling and hide from the police.

Figueredo showed News 2 where SWAT officers shot through a door to try and get to the man, who police later identified as 34-year-old Robert Dowell. He said police also used some sort of smoke grenade to try and coax the man down from the ceiling.

After hours of searching and negotiations, Dowell eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

“East Nashville is becoming known for high crime lately, and we just need a bigger police presence and right now I know they’re struggling to even get police officers here in East Nashville,” Figueredo said.

Though this was the third break-in at Boombozz in 2021, Figueredo says he has no plans to move his business. He estimates the three break-ins cost him about $30,000 in damages.

“I love this community,” Figueredo said. “I will always come back because I love this community, but the leaders in the community owe the community better in taking care of us and keeping crime to a minimum.”

During an interview, police said Dowell admitted to breaking into the business because he was, “hungry, and thirsty, and pizza sounded good.” He has since been released from jail after posting bond.