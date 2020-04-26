Bureau of Pardons and Paroles adjusts crime victim testimony format due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is closing out National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by reminding victims they play a major role in parole operations.

“We’ll tend to look at the needs and the rights of the offenders and sometimes we forget about the victims of the crime,” said Pardons and Paroles spokesperson Terry Abbott. “They’re out there, and they are still hurting years after these crimes are committed.”

Abbott said Alabama law requires victims have the opportunity to contribute to parole hearings.

The bureau said though hearings are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when things resume in a few weeks, the board will need crime victim testimony.

“It’s important for us to make sure that the victims of crime and their families know that they can still participate in the parole hearings that are coming up,” said Abbott.

Parole hearings have been suspended until May 19.

Before the pandemic, victims would give in-person testimony during the hearings. But when things resume next month, the board will temporarily change the way victims participate.

“We are setting up these hearings and giving victims a way to write in, to phone in, to do several different things. Email to provide us with information on these cases,” Abbott said.

The bureau is unsure how long victims will be asked to use these alternative methods, but emphasizes their perspective can help the board make a more sound decision.

“The board members want to know how this crime affected them,” Abbott said. “Do they think that this inmate is ready to be released? Are they going to be fearful if this inmate is released out into their community?”

The bureau said its primary concern is public safety once an inmate is paroled, and victims have the right to feel safe in the communities where they work and live.